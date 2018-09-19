Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops all 14 shots in preseason outing
Hutton made 14 saves, holding the Penguins off the scoreboard through two periods in a 3-2 preseason victory on Tuesday.
The Penguins didn't start any of their stars, but it was a lineup that scored twice in the third against fellow Sabres netminder Scott Wedgewood. This preseason performance from Hutton will only raise his expectations in Buffalo, but owners would be wise to keep theirs in check. It's highly unlikely Hutton, who led the league with a .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA with the Blues last season, repeats those numbers with a team that allowed the third-most goals in the NHL.
