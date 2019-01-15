Sabres' Carter Hutton: Yanked in loss to Oilers

Hutton allowed five goals on 12 shots in Monday's loss to the Oilers.

The Sabres got off to a quick lead off Casey Mittelstadt's goal a minute into regulation, but the Oilers responded by putting three unanswered scores past Hutton within the next four minutes. The first intermission was no solace, either, as the Oilers tacked on two more within the first 4:49 of the second frame, leading to Hutton's departure. Hutton has now allowed nine goals over the last two games.