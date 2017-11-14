Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will dress Tuesday
Scandella, who missed Monday's practice due to illness but was back on the ice Tuesday morning, will play against Pittsburgh, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Both the Pens and Sabres enter the game struggling to win, but the Pens have dominated them in recent years. Scandella was never in doubt to miss Tuesday's game, and he will once again serve as the Sabres' top defenseman with Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) out of the lineup. Scandella has a tough task ahead of him going up against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sees 25:11 of ice time•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Hits ice for practice•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out weekend games•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Monday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...