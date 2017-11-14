Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will dress Tuesday

Scandella, who missed Monday's practice due to illness but was back on the ice Tuesday morning, will play against Pittsburgh, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Both the Pens and Sabres enter the game struggling to win, but the Pens have dominated them in recent years. Scandella was never in doubt to miss Tuesday's game, and he will once again serve as the Sabres' top defenseman with Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) out of the lineup. Scandella has a tough task ahead of him going up against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.