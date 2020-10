Irwin signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000 with the Sabres on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Irwin bounced in and out of the lineup with the Predators before being traded to Anaheim at the deadline last season. The 32-year-old blueliner averaged 22:27 of ice time per game with the Ducks and finished with an assist, 27 hits and 24 blocked shots over nine contests. He'll mainly work as depth on Buffalo's blue line and tops out as a bottom-pairing defenseman.