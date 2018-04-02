Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Called up Monday
Tennyson skated with the Sabres on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Nathan Beaulieu (undisclosed) did not attend practice, so Tennyson skated as the seventh defenseman while Josh Gorges skated on the bottom pairing. With seven healthy defensemen it's unlikely Tennyson will dress Monday against the Leafs. The veteran defenseman has appeared in 14 games for the Sabres and has yet to register a point. He's spent most of the year with AHL Rochester, playing 49 games and scoring 11 points.
