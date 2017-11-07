Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Hampered by foot injury

Tennyson used Tuesday's morning skate to test out his injured foot, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

This appears to be a minor ailment for Tennyson, but the depth defender still won't be used in fantasy hockey. He's posted a minus-8 rating without recording so much as a single goal or assist through 14 games this season. Unfortunately, he seems to have either left his offensive game at Lawson Ice Arena, the home rink of Western Michigan University's Broncos, or the minor-league affiliate of the Sharks, with whom he skated between 2011-15.