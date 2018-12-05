Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Headed for minors

Tennyson was demoted to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

With the Sabres off until Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia and the Americans playing Wednesday, the move to reassign Tennyson could be a temporary switch to get him some action in the minors -- although it could also be an indication that Marco Scandella (undisclosed) or Jake McCabe (upper body) will be healthy enough to play versus the Flyers.

