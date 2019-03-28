Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Recalled by Sabres
Tennyson has been called up from Rochester of the AHL.
There's no word on whether Tennyson will see any NHL action, but the move gives the Sabres some extra depth on the back end. He's only appeared in four games for the Swords this season, posting zero points and a minus-4 rating. Leave him off your fantasy radar.
