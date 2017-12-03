Senators' Bobby Ryan: Avoids serious damage

Ryan didn't suffer a break when his hand was slashed in Friday's contest against Tampa Bay and will play Sunday against Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The former Duck has a history of hand and finger issues, so there was some concern that he could face an extended absence after suffering the injury. While Ryan is dealing with soreness, he'll continue in his usual top-six role and could be playing with newfound confidence after recording a goal and an assist in his last outing.