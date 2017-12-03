Senators' Bobby Ryan: Avoids serious damage
Ryan didn't suffer a break when his hand was slashed in Friday's contest against Tampa Bay and will play Sunday against Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The former Duck has a history of hand and finger issues, so there was some concern that he could face an extended absence after suffering the injury. While Ryan is dealing with soreness, he'll continue in his usual top-six role and could be playing with newfound confidence after recording a goal and an assist in his last outing.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand ailment•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Finally breaks scoring drought•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready to return•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Suffers broken finger•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Leaves with hand injury•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Notches pair of assists in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...