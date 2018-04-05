Senators' Bobby Ryan: Done for night with lower-body issue

Ryan sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of Wednesday's game against the Sabres and will not return.

Ryan logged just 2:51 of ice time during Wednesday's contest before exiting, failing to make an impact on the box score. With only two games remaining in the regular season, there's a chance the veteran winger has played his last game of the 2017-18 season. Additional information on his status moving forward should arise in the next couple of days.