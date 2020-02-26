Senators' Bobby Ryan: Four shots in first game back

Ryan (personal) was minus-1 with four shots and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Ryan hadn't played since Nov. 16 after entering the NHL's player assistance program. The 32-year-old received 15:38 of ice time in his return to the team and tied for the team lead among forwards with his four shots. It's worth noting that only Brady Tkachuk received more power-play time than Ryan, who scored seven of his 15 goals a year ago with the man advantage.