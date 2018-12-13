Senators' Bobby Ryan: Joins team on road

Ryan (concussion) arrived in Detroit in order to practice with the team Thursday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Ryan remains on injured reserve, but his return to practice could be an indication he will be ready to suit up versus the Red Wings on Friday. The winger has struggled to find the back of the net of late, considering he has just one goal in his previous 12 contests. With only 22 players on the roster currently, the Sens won't need to make any additional moves in order to activate Ryan.