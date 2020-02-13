Senators' Bobby Ryan: Still a couple weeks from action

Despite practicing with the club Wednesday, Ryan remains a couple of weeks away from getting a look in the Sens' lineup, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Given that Ryan hasn't taken part in a game since Nov. 16, it makes sense that he'll require some full practice sessions under his belt before being considered for action. The veteran is coming off of a 42-point campaign during 2018-19, likely leaving him as a fringe fantasy player and a DFS lineup candidate when he's ready to rejoin the action.