Imama (upper body) will not be in action versus the Bruins on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Imama logged just six NHL games this season in which he failed to register a point while recording 22 hits, one block and seven PIM. The 27-year-old winger hasn't scored a goal since the 2021-22 campaign when he was with the Coyotes. In the minors this season, Imama hasn't been significantly more productive with just 10 points in 53 outings.