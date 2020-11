Jaros inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Tuesday, CapFriendly.com reports. It is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the minor-league level.

The Slovakian blueliner managed three points in just 13 games with the big club last season, and he was more productive in the AHL (15 in 34). The year prior, Jaros put up 10 points in 61 games with Ottawa, so he's not exactly trending in a direction that screams fantasy production at this point in his career.