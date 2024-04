Smejkal was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Smejkal has played 12 games in the NHL this season, picking up one assist. The 27-year-old Czech native is playing in his first professional season in North America, after spending his first seven years playing in Europe. Smejkal had nine goals and 22 points in 45 AHL games before his recall. Smejkal is expected to replace Angus Crookshank (lower body), who was injured Tuesday versus Minnesota, in the lineup.