Smejkal scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old rookie opened the scoring midway through the second period, as his quick shot handcuffed Linus Ullmark and trickled past the Boston goalie. Smejkal has played 20 games for Ottawa during his first season in North America and managed only two points, and his nine goals and 22 points in 45 AHL contests doesn't suggest he'll be anything more than organizational depth next season.