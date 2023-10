Ottawa claimed Thomson off waivers from Anaheim on Monday and he will be assigned to AHL Belleville, according to Murray Pam of Full Press Hockey,

Thomson doesn't have to clear waivers again after being reclaimed by the Senators. The Ducks claimed Thomson off waivers from the Senators on Oct. 1 before putting him on the waiver wire Sunday. The 23-year-old blueliner recorded seven goals and 33 points in 56 contests with AHL Belleville during the 2022-23 campaign.