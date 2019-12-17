Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Designated for IR
Zaitsev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the team's next two games, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Zaitsev is still searching for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign despite playing in 32 games.. The Russian has been unable to reproduce his 36-point rookie campaign and missed the 20-point mark in his past two seasons. Without consistent offensive production, the blueliner should be considered a mid-range fantasy option at best.
