Chartier was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Chartier's promotion could be an indication that Brady Tkachuk (upper body) won't be ready to return to action against Anaheim on Wednesday. For his part, the 27-year-old Chartier has appeared in a career-high 34 games this season in which he recorded two goals on 36 shots, one assist and 29 hits while averaging 10:41 of ice time.