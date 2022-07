Chartier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Chartier scored 10 goals and 25 points through 33 games with AHL Belleville last season. The 26-year-old forward hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2018-19 campaign when he tallied one goal in 13 appearances with the Sharks. He'll likely be competing for a bottom-six role with the big club during training camp.