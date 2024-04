Romanov made 14 saves in relief of Devin Cooley in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Romanov's come on in relief of Cooley in San Jose's last two games, allowing just one goal on 31 shots in his first two NHL appearances. It's an encouraging, albeit unconventional start to the 24-year-old netminder's career. Romanov went 9-9-8 with a .904 save percentage with AHL San Jose after coming over from the KHL prior to the season.