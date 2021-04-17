site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sharks-greg-pateryn-recalled-from-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sharks' Greg Pateryn: Recalled from taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pateryn was added to the active roster Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Pateryn was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against Minnesota. The 30-year-old hasn't been in a game since March 16.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read