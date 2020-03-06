Sharks' Joe Thornton: Attempts to spark comeback

Thornton scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Thornton scored at 9:08 of the third period to cut the deficit to one goal, but the Sharks were unable to equalize. The 40-year-old center has notched four of his six goals this season in his last seven outings. He's up to 29 points, 73 shots on goal and a minus-14 rating in 67 contests overall.