Sharks' Joe Thornton: Out for Game 6
Thornton (knee) will not play in Game 6 Sunday against Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This may have been Thornton's last chance to play this season, as the Sharks have their backs against the wall down 3-2 in the series. The 38-year-old hasn't played since January and the team clearly doesn't want him to suit up until he's back to 100%. If San Jose hangs on today, Thornton will have another shot to play on Tuesday in Game 7.
