Sharks' Joe Thornton: Tallies one shot on goal
Thornton managed a lone shot and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to Anaheim.
Perhaps Thornton lost his powers after shaving off his impressive beard, as he was unable to manage much in terms of production against the Ducks -- despite logging 17:42 of ice time, including 2:37 on the power play. It was a disappointing outing for most of the team, so it's a little too early to count out the veteran center.
