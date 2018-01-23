Sharks' Justin Braun: Collects assist
Braun notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Ducks.
Braun remains on pace to set a new career high in points (23). While those numbers may not warrant an immediate roster spot, the American defenseman handed out three hits in the contest -- continuing his pursuit of setting a new career high in hits (136 in 2016-17). For those needing defensive help in the physical aspect of the game, Braun certainly has some value.
More News
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Contributing across categories•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Fills stat sheet•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Two helpers, 10 hits in victory•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Dishes for score•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Sets new career high in blocks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...