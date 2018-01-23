Braun notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Ducks.

Braun remains on pace to set a new career high in points (23). While those numbers may not warrant an immediate roster spot, the American defenseman handed out three hits in the contest -- continuing his pursuit of setting a new career high in hits (136 in 2016-17). For those needing defensive help in the physical aspect of the game, Braun certainly has some value.