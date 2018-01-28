Pateryn has skated for more than 20 minutes of ice time in four of his last five games, collecting an assist in the span.

After skating in his first game for Dallas on Oct. 26, Pateryn has appeared in every game, and has begun to receive more responsibility on the ice lately. Although the Michigan native is more known for his defense than his offensive prowess, he's still recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in 41 games, which sits just two points shy of his career high. Further, he's now averaging 19:49 of ice time this season -- up sharply from the 15:25 he logged last year in Montreal -- and with Dallas' high flying offense that currently ranks eighth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.04), Pateryn should continue to pick up assists with his heavy usage.