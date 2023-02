Studenic was demoted to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

With Dallas off until Friday's matchup with Minnesota, the decision to reassign Studenic could just be a cap-saving measure, though it could also be an indication that Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will be ready to suit up versus the Wild. Regardless, Studenic figures to remain a fringe roster option for the Stars this season and is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.