Studenic was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Studenic got a two-game audition while accompanying the Kraken on their four-game road trip. He went minus-1 with four hits, one shot on goal and two PIM in a fourth-line role. Studenic and Max McCormick were sent down with Devin Shore getting called up and Andre Burakovsky (upper body) nearing a return from injured reserve.