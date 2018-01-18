Stars' Remi Elie: Records another assist
Elie collected an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The underachieving fourth line for the Stars contributed in a big way, Jason Spezza scored two goals and Elie recorded his second assist in as many games. With only nine points this season, owners would be wise to find more productive options than Elie right now.
