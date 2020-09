Fedun will miss Game 7 versus Colorado on Friday due to an undisclosed issue, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fedun's absence will likely go unnoticed by fantasy players considering he is pointless in 11 postseason appearances and managed just 15 shots over that stretch while averaging 7:42 of ice time. With the Edmonton native unavailable, the Stars will give Joel Hanley his playoff debut Friday.