Fedun (undisclosed) was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Fedun was almost certainly going to start the year in the minors for Pittsburgh after signing a two-way deal with the club back in May. An undisclosed injury during training camp certainly didn't bolster the defenseman's long-shot chances. At this point, Fedun will likely serve as an extension of the coaching staff with the Baby Pens and figures to be hard-pressed to earn an NHL call-up.