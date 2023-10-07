Matteau was released from his PTO by the Blue Jackets on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old winger last played in the NHL for one game with Colorado to open the 2021-22 season, and he spent two seasons in the Columbus system before that, but Matteau's attempt to win a roster spot in camp fell short. He could still sign a minor-league deal and remain with the organization at AHL Cleveland.