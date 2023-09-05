Matteau signed a professional tryout with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Matteau started 2022-23 in Sweden with Linkoping HC of the SHL, but he managed just one assist in 16 games. He then transferred to ERC Ingolstadt of Germany's DEL, where he had 20 points in 19 regular-season contests and eight points in 16 playoff appearances. The winger had four points in 27 games with the Blue Jackets over parts of two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. While there's familiarity between the player and the organization, Columbus would likely benefit from putting younger players with more potential in the Opening Night lineup.