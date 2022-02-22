Matteau (leg) was activated off injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Matteau has remained with the big club since suffering a leg injury in the first game of the season, but now that he's healthy, he'll head to the minors for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old winger picked up one goal through18 top-level appearances last year and will likely spend most of his time with AHL Colorado down the stretch.
