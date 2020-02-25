Stalock was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating he will patrol the paint at home against Columbus.

In his last six appearances, Stalock registered a 4-1-1 record, 1.81 GAA and .930 save percentage. While the netminder seems to have taken over as the prefered option in the net over Devan Dubnyk, an upcoming back-to-back Thursday and Friday against Detroit and Columbus, respectively, should give both goalies the chance to see some rubber.