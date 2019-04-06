Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets final start of regular season
Stalock will post up between the pipes for Saturday's road game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild will go with their No. 2 goalie in Stalock for the regular-season finale, as there's really no point in taxing traditional starter Devan Dubnyk after he fell just short in his inspired bid to try and lead the team to the playoffs. Conversely, Stalock's final opponent -- the boys from Dallas -- are locked into a conference quarterfinal matchup against Nashville.
