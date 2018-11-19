Stalock turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chicago.

Chicago's final goal came with Stalock off the ice in favor of an extra attacker. The veteran netminder's record now stands at 3-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage, meanwhile, he's dropped consecutive starts after beginning the year with three straight wins.

