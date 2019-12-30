Pateryn practiced with the team Monday but won't be ready to play versus Toronto on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pateryn has yet to suit up in an NHL game this season, though he did log one outing with AHL Iowa on a conditioning assignment. The defenseman remains without a specific timeline to return to the ice, but the fact that he is cleared to practice with the team is a step in the right direction. Brad Hunt figures to be the odd man out on the blue line once Pateryn is activated off injured reserve.