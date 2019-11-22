Wild's Greg Pateryn: Rehab stint on horizon
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Thursday that Pateryn (groin) won't make the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Boudreau hinted that Pateryn will likely be accepting a rehab stint in AHL Iowa before returning to the team, and that late next week is the target for his return. Pateryn has yet to play this season after undergoing sports hernia surgery, but has been practicing since Monday. Even when he does return to the lineup, the veteran is expected to occupy a bottom-four role for the Wild.
