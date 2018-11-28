Wild's Greg Pateryn: Sitting out due to illness
Pateryn will miss Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes due to an illness.
Pateryn's absence is a surprise, and he'll be replaced by Nate Prosser on the Wild's third defensive pairing. He'll look to shake the sickness and get back into the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...