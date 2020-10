Bartkowski put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Thursday.

Bartkowski played just one game for Minnesota this season, logging 9:59 of ice time in the team's final playoff contest. With AHL Iowa, the 32-year-old blueliner tallied two goals and 16 helpers in 55 outings. The veteran figures to continue playing primarily in the minors in a leadership role, though he could get the occasional promotion to the big club.