Bartkowski signed a professional tryout offer with the Rangers on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Bartkowski last appeared in the NHL during the 2020-21 campaign, suiting up in one contest with the Wild. He spent last season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 16 points in 72 appearances. The 34-year-old blueliner will compete for a depth role this preseason.