Wild's Pontus Aberg: Activated off IR
Aberg (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Aberg's activation was the final step in getting back onto the ice for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim. The winger was stuck in a 12-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, while tallying three helpers, 19 shots and a concerning minus-11 rating. Aberg will likely start in a bottom-six role, but could earn more minutes if he can get out of his funk.
