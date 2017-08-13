2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Field for Round 4 on Sunday

The 2017 major season is almost over. Of the 16 major championship rounds, 15 are complete, and we only have the final round of the 99th PGA Championship to go. Leader Kevin Kisner will play in the final pairing Sunday with Chris Stroud , who is tied for second.

Those two have plenty of company, though, as there are several terrific pairings for Sunday's round. The good thing about the carnage we saw for much of Saturday is that it will make for an intriguing Sunday with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line. 

Here's a look at your 38 pairings for Sunday.

All times Eastern.

No. 1 Tee

8:05 a.m. -- Charles Howell III
8:15 a.m. -- Vijay Singh , Omar Uresti
8:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli , Russell Henley
8:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott , Anirban Lahiri
8:45 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays , Cody Gribble
8:55 a.m. -- Hideto Tanihara , Lee Westwood
9:05 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman , K.T. Kim
9:15 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood , Alex Noren
9:25 a.m. -- Jason Dufner , Webb Simpson
9:35 a.m. -- Shane Lowry , Bud Cauley
9:45 a.m. -- Bill Haas , Rory McIlroy
9:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley , Dustin Johnson
10:15 a.m. -- Lucas Glover , Kason Kokrak
10:25 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark , Steve Stricker
10:35 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft , Marc Leishman
10:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel , Bryson DeChambeau
10:55 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Jim Herman
11:05 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth , Ian Poulter
11:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, David Lingmerth
11:25 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell , Sean O'Hair
11:35 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka , D.A. Points
11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay , Ryan Moore
12:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson , Brian Harman
12:15 p.m. -- Jordan L. Smith, Matt Kuchar
12:25 p.m. -- Pat Perez , Richard Sterne
12:35 p.m. -- Ben An, Billy Horschel
12:45 p.m. -- James Hahn , Tony Finau
12:55 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Chris Wood
1:05 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira , Henrik Stenson
1:15 p.m. -- Jason Day , J.B. Holmes
1:25 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler , Paul Casey
1:45 p.m. -- Sung Kang , Ryan Fox
1:55 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari , Chez Reavie
2:05 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Scott Brown
2:15 p.m. -- Graham DeLaet , Patrick Reed
2:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen , Grayson Murray
2:35 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama , Justin Thomas
2:45 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner

