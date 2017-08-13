2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Field for Round 4 on Sunday

The 2017 major season is almost over. Of the 16 major championship rounds, 15 are complete, and we only have the final round of the 99th PGA Championship to go. Leader Kevin Kisner will play in the final pairing Sunday with Chris Stroud , who is tied for second.

Those two have plenty of company, though, as there are several terrific pairings for Sunday's round. The good thing about the carnage we saw for much of Saturday is that it will make for an intriguing Sunday with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line.

Let's recap: The final group played the last seven holes in nine over par, with five birdies, seven pars, six bogeys, two doubles & a quad. — Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) August 12, 2017

Here's a look at your 38 pairings for Sunday.

All times Eastern.

2017 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Sunday

No. 1 Tee

8:05 a.m. -- Charles Howell III

8:15 a.m. -- Vijay Singh , Omar Uresti

8:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli , Russell Henley

8:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott , Anirban Lahiri

8:45 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays , Cody Gribble

8:55 a.m. -- Hideto Tanihara , Lee Westwood

9:05 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman , K.T. Kim

9:15 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood , Alex Noren

9:25 a.m. -- Jason Dufner , Webb Simpson

9:35 a.m. -- Shane Lowry , Bud Cauley

9:45 a.m. -- Bill Haas , Rory McIlroy

9:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley , Dustin Johnson

10:15 a.m. -- Lucas Glover , Kason Kokrak

10:25 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark , Steve Stricker

10:35 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft , Marc Leishman

10:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel , Bryson DeChambeau

10:55 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Jim Herman

11:05 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth , Ian Poulter

11:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, David Lingmerth

11:25 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell , Sean O'Hair

11:35 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka , D.A. Points

11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay , Ryan Moore

12:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson , Brian Harman

12:15 p.m. -- Jordan L. Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:25 p.m. -- Pat Perez , Richard Sterne

12:35 p.m. -- Ben An, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m. -- James Hahn , Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Chris Wood

1:05 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira , Henrik Stenson

1:15 p.m. -- Jason Day , J.B. Holmes

1:25 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler , Paul Casey

1:45 p.m. -- Sung Kang , Ryan Fox

1:55 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari , Chez Reavie

2:05 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

2:15 p.m. -- Graham DeLaet , Patrick Reed

2:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen , Grayson Murray

2:35 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama , Justin Thomas

2:45 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner