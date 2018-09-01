2018 Dell Technologies Championship Round 2 tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts on Saturday

After 18 holes of play at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship on Friday, Justin Rose holds a one-stroke lead over two players, and Rose's group for Round 2 on Saturday is absolutely loaded.

He's not the only one with stars around him, either. Dustin Johnson shot 3 under and will again play with Justin Thomas (+2) and Bryson DeChambeau (-1). Tiger Woods (+1) played with Chez Reavie (+2) and Marc Leishman (-3) early on Friday, and they'll go off late on Saturday.

Maybe the best group in Round 1 included Jordan Spieth (-2), Xander Schauffele (-3) and Brandt Snedeker (+2). The first two players will try to get in the mix on Saturday while Snedeker fights to make the 36-hole cut.

Regardless, after a fun first 18 holes at TPC Boston, the golf on Saturday should again rock as we inch closer and closer to the end of the season and a $10 million check to whoever wins the FedEx Cup.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Saturday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern