2018 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted Kevin Na's Greenbrier win

Average Joes, professionals, and everyone in between will place wagers on the 2018 John Deere Classic, which starts Thursday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The first tee time is at 7:10 a.m. ET and Bryson DeChambeau, who won this event last year at 18-under par, is the co-favorite with Francesco Molinari at 10-1. Zach Johnson, who finished fifth last year, is listed at 12-1. Seven golfers are going off at 20-1 or lower John Deere Classic odds. Before you make any 2018 John Deere Classic picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Kevin Na for last week's A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Despite Na being a massive 40-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Na shot 69 or better in all four rounds and won the tournament by six strokes. Anybody who used the model was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

It also nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

Now that the 2018 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2018: Ryan Moore, an 18-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



Moore, the 2016 John Deere Classic champion, has been playing extremely well the past few weeks. He enters the week with four top-20 finishes in his last seven starts, including a pair of top-15 showings in his last three tournaments.

Moore ranks third on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (72.12), which will allow him to play aggressively at TPC Deere Run, and is 17th in scoring average (69.951). Moore dominated this course on his way to the 2016 title, shooting 22-under par and logging four rounds of 67 or better.

Another surprise: Steve Stricker, a three-time John Deere Classic champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with 2018 John Deere Classic odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

