2018 Masters tee times: Second round starts, pairings for Tiger Woods, field on Friday
Jordan Spieth will be one of the early golfers after posting the round of the day on Thursday
After posting the best round of the day at Augusta National in the first round of the 2018 Masters, Jordan Spieth will be back on the course early to start Round 2 on Friday. Spieth had the patrons wowed with his eagle at No. 8 during his spectacular opening round, which included five birdies in a row. The 2015 Masters champion will hit the course at 10:53 a.m. ET to see if he can extend his lead into the weekend.
Tiger Woods is set to tee off at 1:27 p.m. ET along with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood. Woods described his 1-over 73 as "sloppy" on Thursday, pointing to the lack of birdies on the par-5s and some mishits that caused his score not to reflect how well he played in his first round back at the Masters in three years.
2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
8:41 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Dough Ghim
8:52 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay
9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker
9:14 a.m.: Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Niemann
9:25 a.m.: Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma
9:36 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin
9:58 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele
10:09 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
10:31 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
10:42 a.m.: Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
10:53 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen
11:04 a.m.: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:15 a.m.: Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr., Wesley Bryan
11:26 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
11:36 a.m.: Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale
11:48 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
11:59 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:10 p.m.: Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis
12:32 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger
12:43 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
12:54 p.m.: Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner
1:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
1:16 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
1:27 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
1:38 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
1:49 p.m. Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
2:00 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
