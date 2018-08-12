2018 PGA Championship purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from the $11 million pool
How the $11 million PGA Championship purse will be distributed among the finishers
The 2018 PGA Championship is set to distribute a record $11 million purse on Sunday after crowning its 100th winner, who is set to take home a massive $1.98 million.
Justin Thomas' take for winning the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow was $1.89 million, which was the same as Francesco Molinari's take at the 2018 Open Championship this year, but the 2018 PGA payout matches what Patrick Reed took home for winning the Masters earlier this season.
Sunday marks the last time that the PGA Championship will be held in August and close the major season, but it should be a thrilling finish with a stacked leaderboard featuring some of the biggest stars in the sport.
Check out the complete list of payouts below.
Winner: $1.980 million
Runner-up: $1.188 million
3. $748,000
4. $528,000
5. $450,500
6. $380,000
7. $343,650
8. $319,600
9. $295,600
10.$272,300
11. $251,590
12. $232,400
13. $214,800
14. $199,050
15. $184,280
16. $170,700
17. $161,000
18. $152,000
19. $143,000
20. $134,000
21. $125,000
22. $116,000
23. $107,000
24. $100,000
25. $93,000
26. $87,000
27. $82,000
28. $77,000
29. $74,000
30. $71,000
31. $68,000
32. $65,000
33. $62,000
34. $59,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,000
37. $50,000
38. $48,000
39. $46,000
40. $44,000
41. $42,000
42. $40,000
43. $38,000
44. $36,000
45. $34,000
46. $32,000
47. $30,250
48. $28,500
49. $27,500
50. $26,500
51. $25,500
52. $25,000
53. $24,500
54. $24,000
55. $23,500
56. $23,000
57. $22,500
58. $22,200
59. $21,900
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600
