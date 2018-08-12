2018 PGA Championship purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from the $11 million pool

The 2018 PGA Championship is set to distribute a record $11 million purse on Sunday after crowning its 100th winner, who is set to take home a massive $1.98 million.

Justin Thomas' take for winning the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow was $1.89 million, which was the same as Francesco Molinari's take at the 2018 Open Championship this year, but the 2018 PGA payout matches what Patrick Reed took home for winning the Masters earlier this season.

Sunday marks the last time that the PGA Championship will be held in August and close the major season, but it should be a thrilling finish with a stacked leaderboard featuring some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Check out the complete list of payouts below.

Winner: $1.980 million

Runner-up: $1.188 million

3. $748,000

4. $528,000

5. $450,500

6. $380,000

7. $343,650

8. $319,600

9. $295,600

10.$272,300

11. $251,590

12. $232,400

13. $214,800

14. $199,050

15. $184,280

16. $170,700

17. $161,000

18. $152,000

19. $143,000

20. $134,000

21. $125,000

22. $116,000

23. $107,000

24. $100,000

25. $93,000

26. $87,000

27. $82,000

28. $77,000

29. $74,000

30. $71,000

31. $68,000

32. $65,000

33. $62,000

34. $59,000

35. $56,000

36. $53,000

37. $50,000

38. $48,000

39. $46,000

40. $44,000

41. $42,000

42. $40,000

43. $38,000

44. $36,000

45. $34,000

46. $32,000

47. $30,250

48. $28,500

49. $27,500

50. $26,500

51. $25,500

52. $25,000

53. $24,500

54. $24,000

55. $23,500

56. $23,000

57. $22,500

58. $22,200

59. $21,900

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600